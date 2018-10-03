  • search

J&K: Terrorist who threatened to disrupt polls arrested

By
    Srinagar, Oct 3: A terrorist who had threatened to disrupt the local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested by the Sopore police.

    Amir Sultan
    Amir Sultan

    The terrorist has been identified as Amir Sultan. The police said while acting upon reliable inputs Sultan was arrested from the Baramulla- Handwara road near Hadipora crossing.

    He had recently joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. A video of him posing with a gun had gone viral on the social media.

    In the video he is seen threatening the people of North Kashmir against taking part in the forthcoming local body elections.

    The agencies are leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the polls marred by controversy are conducted smoothly and peacefully. The polls are scheduled for October and November.

