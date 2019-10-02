  • search
    J&K set to get National Law University

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday gave assent to a bill for establishing a National Law University in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

    The proposal owes its origin to the resolution moved by the ''All India Law Ministers Conference'' in mid nineties, resolving to set up a law school in each state modelled on the National Law School University for improving the quality of professional legal education, he said.

    Since then, various states have enacted a law for establishment of national law universities, he added.

    "Enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act will pave way for setting up of a National Law University in Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson said.

    It will bring the state at par with other states where national law universities have been established, he added.

    The university will help graduates shape their careers as legal practitioners, law teachers or members of the judiciary.

    In this way, the university will help disseminate knowledge about law and legal processes and promote legal awareness to achieve political, social and economic justice, he added.

    It will also help to meet the demand for skilled legal professionals which is steadily growing, he said.

    jammu and kashmir satya pal malik

