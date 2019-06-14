  • search
    J&K: Security forces exchange fire with terrorists in Awantipora, Pulwama

    Srinagar, June 14: An exchange of fire is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Braw Bandina area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, Pulwama district.

    J&K: Security forces exchange fire with terrorists in Awantipora, Pulwama
    Earlier, in a huge victory for security forces, wanted militant and the chief of the Kashmir unit of the al-Qaeda, Zakir Musa, was gunned down by security forces in Kashmir, on Thursday.

    On 27 July 2017, an Al-Qaeda faction named then Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa as the head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind cell in Kashmir.

    Musa was earlier appointed Burhan Wani's successor.

