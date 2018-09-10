  • search

J&K municipal polls may be held on non-party lines

    Srinagar, Sep 10: With several political parties refusing to take part in the municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir, there is a possibility of the elections taking place on non-party lines.

    Representational Image

    The National Conference has already said that it would not take part in the elections over the issue of Article 35 A. The PDP on the other too has decided to stay away from the poll process.

    There is talk within the administration that the elections could be held on non-party lines. There is no point in holding on political lines when major parties have decided to stay away, a source informed.

    The NC chief, Farooq Abdullah had announced that his party would not take part in the election unless the government of India and state government assured the protection of Article 35 A.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 14:41 [IST]
