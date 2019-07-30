For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
J&K: Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
India
Srinagar, July 30: One jawan has lost his life after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector.
Two Pakistani soldiers have also been killed in retaliatory action by Indian Army in Tangdhar-Keran sector. Pakistan has also violated ceasefire in Tangdhar and Keran sectors.
Recently, a 15-day-old infant was killed in a ceasefire by Pakistan in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident of Poonch took place on Sunday, where three were reported injured, including a man, wife and son.