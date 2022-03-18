YouTube
    J&K cops net Lashkar operative, seize arms, ammunition

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Mar 18: Security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition, police said, according to news agency PTI.

    Acting on specific information regarding movement of anti-national elements in Karhama, Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces there, a police spokesman said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    During the search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front - a front of the LeT) was arrested by the joint search party, he said.

    The spokesman identified the arrested as Waseem Ahmed War, a resident of Karhama Kunzer.

    Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines and 20 live rounds were seized from his possession, he said.

    A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
