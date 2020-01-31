J&K: Three terrorist killed as encounter underway at Nagrota toll plaza

India

Jan 31:

Kashmir, Jan 31: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter after a group of three-four terrorists travelling in a truck, opened fire at a joint Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP)-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) toll in Nagrota area in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday.

One of the militants was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area. These terrorists were a newly infiltrated group and were on their way to Srinagar. It is suspected that they infiltrated from Kathua, Hiranagar border.

Investigation is on, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, the officials said.

According to initial information, policemen at the toll plaza had stopped a truck for checking, following which two terrorists fired at them.

In a statement, the J&K Police said, "We intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The terrorists, who were inside the truck, fired on us, triggering an encounter. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed. Encounter going on."

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic in view of civilian security.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists. Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations. Authorities also ordered the closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure.

The incident comes just days after a JKP officer, Davinder Singh, was arrested from the same highway while transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to Jammu.