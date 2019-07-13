J&K: Cop arrested with 750 grams of heroin

  • search
    By PTI
    Srinagar, July 13: A policeman has been arrested after 750 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

    Mushtaq Ahmad Peer, who works in the Armed Police, was arrested at a motor vehicle checkpoint in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, a police spokesman said.

    The spokesman said officers at the checkpoint seized the heroin concealed in a polythene bag from Peer's possession. A car has also been seized. Police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter, he added.

    Jammu: Four drug peddlers arrested, 450 grams of heroin seized

    Earlier this month, four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and more than 450 grams of heroin and 250 intoxicant capsules were seized from them.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
