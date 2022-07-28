J&K: Centre says 2 journalists detained under PSA this year

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 28: Two persons associated with media organisations were detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir this year, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether Jammu and Kashmir has seen an increase in detention of journalists and local media organisations and a rise in the number of internet shutdowns by authorities since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019, news agency PTI reported.

"During the current year, two individuals associated with media organisations have been detained under Public Safety Act as reported by the government of Jammu and Kashmir," he said in a written reply.

The minister said after the constitutional changes on August 5, 2019, internet services were temporarily suspended in Jammu and Kashmir for the maintenance of law and order and to ensure the safety and security of public.

However, he said, the internet services were restored in a graded manner.

Currently, there is no restriction on internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. As a law enforcing agency, police is duty bound to take action under law against any person (without any discrimination of profession or otherwise) who is found involved in such activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the country.

Rai said the orders of temporary suspension of internet services, issued by the competent authority, under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, during emergent situations, are uploaded on the official website of the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 9:02 [IST]