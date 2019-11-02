  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JJP expels six members for anti-party activities

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, Nov 02: The Jannayak Janta Party on Saturday expelled its six members, including three who contested the recently held Haryana assembly poll, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities and indiscipline.

    Shashi Bala, Suresh Verma, Badruddin, Baldev, Tuhi Ram Bhardwaj and Gurpal Majra have been expelled, according to a release issued by the JJP.

    Dushyant Chautala
    Dushyant Chautala

    They have also been suspended from the party's primary membership for six years, it said.

    JJP state president Nishan Singh said they had worked against the interest of the party during the assembly elections.

    Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term, Dushyant Chautala as deputy CM

    Bala, Verma and Majra were party candidates from Prithla, Ballabhgarh and Ambala Cantt seats respectively. Bala and Verma did not contest the polls while Gurpal joined the BJP before elections.

    The JJP won 10 seats in the elections and entered into an alliance with the BJP for forming the government in Haryana. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is the deputy chief minister.

    More HARYANA News

    Read more about:

    haryana jjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue