Jiya Sosa, the inspiring makeup artist who made it big with her recent project alongside Parul Chauhan

By Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

Makeup is more natural than the word suggests. From building the confidence in many to keep it creative, every makeup artist only dreams to make people's life simpler. Jiya Sosa is a renowned and established makeup artist who has made it big in the beauty industry. She has time and again used unconventional techniques to deliver excellent results. Be it her online sessions or her workshops across India, she has been constantly educating people on unique makeup skills. Jiya's academy is growing because of the constant traveling and sessions she has been doing for the past 4 months.

Covid gave major hits to many industries and makeup artists have felt the pressure of finding the right approach. Jiya Sosa is one such individual who found ways online to keep conducting her makeup sessions for her trainees. She has done a major international makeover tour covering 2 countries and also included 7 states of India. Her career started booming in the Gujarati Film Industry allowing her to work with Shilpa Shetty, Himanshi Khurrana, Urvashi Rautela, and Mahima Chaudhary amongst many others. A recent source has reported her association in a project with Kareena Kapoor making it a big career boost and inspiration to many.

She has traveled through 29 states and 100 cities over 6 years and 105 days in the last 4 months. Jiya has received multiple awards including 'Live Makeup Queen Of India' by Asian Excellence Award 2021 and 'Best Education Academy Of India Makeup' by Parul Chauhan in 2021. Jiya has reportedly also worked with Parul Shah in a recent collaboration. This is an inspiration to many in the beauty industry as Jiya Sosa made it from scratch and is in a constant run to reach the top

Monday, November 1, 2021, 17:08 [IST]