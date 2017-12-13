Jisha rape case: Court to decide quantum of punishment for Ameerul Islam today

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will on Wednesday pronounce the quantum of punishment for Ameerul Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, who has been found guilty in the Jisha murder and rape case.

He was arrested 50 days after the gruesome incident for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old Dalit woman at Perumbavoor in Kerala.

The 23-year-old Islam, hailing from Assam's Nagaon district, was taken into custody from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. He had left Perumbavoor soon after allegedly committing the murder on April 28.

The victim, a law student, hailed from a poor family. She was raped and brutally assaulted using sharp-edged weapons before being murdered at her house on April 28 in 2016.

OneIndia News