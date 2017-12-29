Jio tops 4G download speed chart at 19.6 mbps in Oct: Trai

New Delhi, Dec 29: Reliance Jio topped the chart by registering an average download speed of 19.6 mbps in mobile broadband in October, according to Trai data released.

While, Idea Cellular recorded highest upload speed of 6.5 mbps (megabits per second) during the month. The upload speed matters the most when a user wants to share video or photo through social media or email and download speed is required to access photo, video or any other available on internet.

The 4G download speed on Jio network was more than double of its closest competitor Vodafone which registered an average download speed of 9.3 mbps in October. The Jio's average download speed, however, fell marginally compared to the 21.9 mbps it had recorded in September. The networks of Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular recorded download speed of 8.7 mbps and 8.6 mbps, respectively.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. In terms of upload speed, Idea Cellular was followed by Vodafone which recorded 5.9 mbps upload speed, Jio with 4.3 mbps and Airtel network showed upload speed of 4 mbps.

PTI