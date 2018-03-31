JIO prime to remain free for these users, check all details here

Good news for Jio Prime subscribers. They will be given another year on a complimentary basis. This is applicable to customers who have already pai the Rs 99 membership fee before March 31 2018.

A Jio user who has paid for Prime does not have to buy it again, and will receive the benefits associated with it free of cost. However, those who join the Jio network and opt for Prime after April 1 will have to pay Rs. 99 as the membership cost.

Prime benefits will be provided to customers for a period of 12 months, i.e. March 2019. However, existing users will have to go through an opt-in process to avail the free service for another year.

The ongoing Jio Prime subscription ends for all customers today, March 31, regardless of whether they purchased it in March or August or January. All existing Prime users are eligible to avail the complimentary membership for 12 months. Users will find the option to avail the service for another year in the MyJio app.

The continued availability of the Jio Prime membership to new subscribers reiterates Jio's commitment to deliver a differentiated Digital Life experience to Indians, and will propel this into the world's largest loyalty programme, JIO said in a statement.

