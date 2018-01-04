Jigisha Ghosh case: Delhi HC commutes death sentence of 2 convicts to life term

The Delhi High Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of two convicts to life imprisonment in the 2009 Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

Two death row convicts - Kapoor and Shukla - and another convict - Mallik - had challenged the trial court's conviction and sentence in the case.

Jigisha, 28, who was working with Hewitt Associate Pvt Ltd as an operations manager, was kidnapped and killed on March 18, 2009, after her office cab dropped her near her home in Vasant Vihar area in south Delhi around 4 a.m.

Her body was found on March 20, 2009, near Surajkund in Haryana.

The police later arrested Kapoor, Shukla and Malik in the case.

OneIndia News