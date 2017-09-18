Jiah Khan's mother writes to PM Narendra Modi appealing for justice

Rabiya Khan, mother of the late actor Jiah Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an appeal for justice.

The letter focussed on how Rabiya has been persistently fighting for justice and is still struggling.

Khan also mentioned actress Kangana Ranaut's courage, who openly shamed an actor for allegedly assaulting and abusing her in her early life.

I am a British citizen the mother of Jiah Khan, who was murdered in india mumbai on 3 June 2013. It has been four years now that I had been persistently fighting for justice.

"All the forensic evidence that I have obtained from experts in India and England point towards homicide. Their analysis shows that the injuries on my daughter's body were inconsistent with the alleged suicidal hanging and all forensic evidence strongly suggests that she was murdered and then hanged to make it look like a suicide," the letter said.

Jiah, was found dead at her Juhu home here on June 3, 2013. Police arrested Sooraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, and booked him for 'abetment of suicide'.

OneIndia News