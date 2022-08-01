"jhukega nahi": Uddhav Thackeray mouths 'Pushpa' dialogue to defend Raut

How many times Uddhav visited Maha CM's office when he was in power: Eknath Shinde camp

Mumbai, Aug 01: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday used the popular dialogue from multilingual movie 'Pushpa' to send out the message to his opponents that he will not "compromise" while extending his support for arrested MP Sanjay Raut.

"Proud of Sanjay Raut. There's a dialogue in 'Pushpa' - "jhukega nahi" (won't compromise). But the real Shiv Sainik who won't bend is Sanjay Raut. Those who used to say they won't bend are all that side today. That's not the direction shown by Balasaheb. Raut is true Shiv Sainik," ANI News quoted him in a tweet.

The aforementioned dialogue is mouthed by Allu Arjun in his blockbuster film 'Pushpa'.

Thackeray on Monday met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai.

Thackeray visited Raut's residence in Bhandup along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.

Raut and Thackeray are known to share a close bond. At Raut's residence, Thackeray met with his elderly mother, wife, daughters and other family members.

Raut's mother and wife had turned emotional while he was being taken away by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Raut's brother and party MLA Sunil Raut had told PTI that Thackeray is firmly behind the family of the arrested leader.

The ED had arrested Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized. Raut had denied the allegations and said he was framed owing to political vendetta.

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 16:41 [IST]