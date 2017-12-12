Jharkhand hosts open kissing contest for couples in tribal area

Jharkhand organised a Kissing contest for married couples at a Mela in Dumaria village of Pakur on 10th December. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator Simon Marandi was also present at the event.

The annual fair which also includes tribal dance, archery and running has been organised in Dumaria for the past 37 years, but kissing was added this year.

Meanwhile, BJP has demanded the suspension of the two MLAs from Jharkhand assembly. BJP's Jharkhand unit vice president Hemlal Murmu made the demand

Jharkhand rural development Minister and BJP leader Neel Kanth Singh Munda said at that it was an insult to the tribal society. The minister also criticized Simon Marandi for giving away prize to the winners

OneIndia News