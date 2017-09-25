Jharkhand: Explosion in firecracker factory, 8 killed, 25 injured

At least eight persons were killed and 25 others injured after an explosion at the godown of a firecracker factory in Jharkhand's Kumardubi. The incident occurred Sunday evening.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire that broke out following the blast, reports news agency ANI.

As per Hindustan Times, "A few villagers were making crackers for the festive season but they suddenly burst killing five people and sparking a fire which also spread to the adjacent houses," station in-charge-of Barsole police station, Binod Paswan said.

Local people said that explosions continued till late in the evening. They alleged that fire tenders did not reach in time and so the fire caused greater damage.Local BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident.

"I have already apprised the incident to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and urged the local administration to make adequate arrangement to provide the best medical aid to the injured in Jamshedpur," he said

Mahto said that the chief minister assured him that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased while the injured will get Rs 50,000.

(With agency inputs)