Jharkhand e Pass: How to apply for e-pass online, check status or download if you fall in exempt categories

Jamshedpur, May 21: The Jharkhand government has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles and people within the state to stop the Covid-19 spread. The lockdown has been enforced till 27th May 2021 as of now. But it may get extended further depending upon the situation in the state.

E-pass is mandatory for movement of vehicles (both bike and car) within the city or inside the state.

How to apply for Jharkhand ePass?

Here's how you can apply and then can obtain the ePass for your need.

How to Register?

First go to the official site of Jharkhand e-pass https://epassjharkhand.nic.in. Under the Login option, click on the Register option to visit the registration page. Here, provide your mobile number and submit. You have to type the same mobile number once again and then have to finally submit to confirm it. Now, you have to select a password that should be of 6 characters, with an upper case, a lower case, a numerical digit, and a special character. Finally, click on submit. Type the same password once again and then click on submit again to confirm it.

Login and Profile Completion

Step - 1 - After the registration is complete, you will have to come up again on the login page where you have to log in using your registered mobile number and created password.

Step - 2 - As you click on login, you will come upon your profile where first you have to click on Personal Details.

Step - 3 - Fill in all the blanks with the correct information and click on Save.

Step - 4 - Next, from the dropdown menu of ID details, you have to select any of the ID and have to type the ID number.

Applying for ePass

Step - 1 - Now when your profile is completed, you have to click on Apply for ePass.

Step - 2 - Here, first you have to select your location and then the type of ePass for which you are applying.

Step - 3 - Now you have to fill in the application with all the necessary details such as visiting district, ePass category, time, vehicle details, and others.

Step - 4 - Next go through all the declarations and tick them if you agree to them.

Step - 5 - Now click on Agree and Proceed.

After some time you will be able to download the ePass from this profile itself.

How to Download Jharkhand ePass?

After you have successfully, applied for the Jharkhand ePass, you can check the status and can also download the ePass.

Login with your mobile number and password at https://epassjharkhand.nic.in.

From the dashboard, click on view ePass.

The details of your ePass will come up with your registration number, type of journey, and the status of whether your application is approved or not.

If the application is approved, now click on Download ePass at the left side of the screen.

The PDF file format of the ePass will display on the screen that you can download and then get a printout of.

Documents required for Jharkhand ePass

Aadhar Card

Voter ID Card

Driving License

PAN Card

Valid Passport

Who can avail e-pass?

All vehicles entering Jharkhand those traveling between the districts will need to display the passes.

Both state and central government employees and those working in the essential service sector can get a one-time pass which will be valid till May 27.

