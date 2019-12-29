  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    Jharkhand CM swearing in ceremony Updates: Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th CM

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 29: Hemant Soren sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. With top opposition leaders of the country attended the programme, Soren's swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a "show of unity" in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.

    3:59 PM, 29 Dec
    The 2019 Jharkhand Assembly polls results were declared on December 23 of all the 81 seats, according to the Election Commission the JMM has won 30 seats, Congress 16 and BJP got 25 seats.
    3:40 PM, 29 Dec
    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren won Dumka assembly constituency by margin of 13188 votes and Barhait assembly constituency by margin of 25740 votes in the state assembly polls.
    3:27 PM, 29 Dec
    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-formed Jharkhand government headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
    3:26 PM, 29 Dec
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates Hemant Soren as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.
    2:41 PM, 29 Dec
    RJD's Satyanand Bhogta takes oath as Minister; oath administered by Governor Droupadi Murmu
    2:40 PM, 29 Dec
    Congress' Rameshwar Oraon takes oath as Minister; oath administered by Governor Droupadi Murmu
    2:24 PM, 29 Dec
    Hemant Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand; oath administered by Governor Droupadi Murmu.
    2:24 PM, 29 Dec
    Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das arrives at the oath-taking ceremony
    2:15 PM, 29 Dec
    RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi.
    2:15 PM, 29 Dec
    Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel & DMK President MK Stalin at the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi.
    2:14 PM, 29 Dec
    : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi.
    2:14 PM, 29 Dec
    Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren arrives for his oath-taking ceremony.
    2:14 PM, 29 Dec
    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi & Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrive in Ranchi.
    12:08 PM, 29 Dec
    Hemant Soren to be the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
    12:07 PM, 29 Dec
    Extending good wishes to Soren, PM Modi expressed his inability to attend the event due to a busy schedule.
    9:23 AM, 29 Dec
    According to IANS, Rameshwar Oraon, the President of Congress' Jharkhand unit, Alamgeer Alam, leader of Congress legislative part and senior JMM leader Stepehen Marandi, a former Deputy chief minister, will also be sworn in.
    7:52 AM, 29 Dec
    Hemant Soren had earlier requested people to give him books which are full of knowledge instead of bouquets of flowers.
    7:50 AM, 29 Dec
    As per the JMM formula, it will get seven cabinet berths including the Chief Minister.
    7:50 AM, 29 Dec
    The cabinet expansion may be deferred till Kharmas (inauspicious month), ends on January 15.
    7:50 AM, 29 Dec
    This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.
    7:50 AM, 29 Dec
    The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 2 pm at Morabadi ground in Ranchi.
    7:47 AM, 29 Dec
    The other leaders of different political parties who may attend the ceremony include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president M.K. Stalin, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and RJD executive president Tejashwi Yadav among others.
    7:47 AM, 29 Dec
    The leaders who are expected to attend include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders like P. Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
    7:29 AM, 29 Dec
    "We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party supremo along with some senior leaders would attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on December 29," a senior TMC leader said. The ceremony will be more of a "show of strength and unity of opposition leaders", he said.
    7:25 AM, 29 Dec
    Mamata Banerjee, earlier this week, had written to all opposition leaders and chief ministers to unite and fight together against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC.
    7:22 AM, 29 Dec
    Soren was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the recent Jharkhand assembly elections.
    7:22 AM, 29 Dec
    The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.
    7:22 AM, 29 Dec
    The BJP clinched 25 seats, the AJSU Party two, the JVM (P) three and others four.

    jharkhand hemant soren swearing in ceremony

