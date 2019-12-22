J'khand Assembly polls results: Counting for 81 seats to begin on Monday

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ranchi, Dec 22: The Jharkhand Assembly election results will be announced on Monday. The vote counting will begin from morning 8am onwards in all the 24 districts of Jharkhand.

The state went to election in five phases in 81 assembly contituencies. The polls took place from November 30 to December 20.

The final result will be announced by 1pm reportedly.

Earlier, the JanKiBaat along with Republic Media exit poll predicted BJP to get 22-30. The Congress-JMM alliance would grab 46-37 seats, JMM 28-23, INC 15-10.

The India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicts 22-32 for BJP, 38-50 for JMM Congress, 2-4 for JVM, 3-5 for the AJSU while 4-7 would be bagged by the rest.

While the IANS CVoter exit poll said that the Congress-JMM_RJD combine will get 31-39 seats in the 81 member house. The BJP is lily to get 28-36 seats. Further the exit poll says that the AJSU is likely to get 3-7 while the JVM would end up with 1-4.

JanKiBaat, Republic media predicts Congress-JMM may win with 46 seats

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats.

The exit poll suggested that JMM-Congress-RJD alliance to get the majority mark as compared to the BJP in the Assembly poll2019 in Jharkhand. It is to see now who will form the government in Jharkhand.