JeM terrorist who killed BJP leader gunned down by security forces in Tral

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist involved in the killing of a BJP leader was among the three gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that took place in Tral earlier today.

The terrorist Wakeel Shah was shot dead by the security forces. He was involved in the killing of Rakesh Pandita, a BJP leader. Pandita, a municipal councillor of Tral in Pulwama district was killed by terrorists on June 2 when he was visiting a friend Mushtaq Ahmed.

3 JeM terrorists gunned down in Pulwama

The Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter took place at the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbareen, Tral.

JeM #terrorist Wakeel Shah neutralised in today’s #encounter. He was involved in #killing of Sh Rakesh Pandita (BJP leader): IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 21, 2021

Officials said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the security forces, who retaliated. "In the ensuing gunfight, three terrorists affiliated with JeM outfit were killed," the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 12:28 [IST]