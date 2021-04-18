YouTube
    iit jee examination

    JEE Mains April 2021 postponed due to surge in coronavirus cases

    New Delhi, Apr 18: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

    JEE Main April 2021 postponed due to rising coronavirus cases

    The JEE Main April 2021 exam was scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021 for BTech candidates.

    However, due to the rapid surge in COVID 19 cases in the country, students urge to postpone the examination to later dates.

    NTA said that, "Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the canddiates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the the JEE (Main)- 2021 April session".

    Earlier this week, several other exams, including NEET PG 2021 and CBSE, CISCE Board exams 2021, have been postponed. Students have taken their social media handle to urge for the postponement of JEE Main April 2021 exam.

