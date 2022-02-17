JEE Main 2022 exam likely to be conducted two times only

New Delhi, Feb 17: There is a possibility that the JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted twice this year. Last year due to COVID-19 the exam was held in September.

Reports have said that the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted twice instead of four times this year. Last year it was conducted four times in the months of April and May.

Reports also suggest that the NEET 2022 UG Medical Entrance Test is likely to be held either in June or July. It could be either held in the third week of June or the first week of July.

The NEET UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency and it is the only entrance exam for those seeking admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other allied courses at the medical colleges in the country.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 13:44 [IST]