JEE main 2021: Students affected by rains in Maharashtra to get another chance

JEE-Main candidates from places hit by heavy rain in Maharashtra to get another chance to appear for test

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 25: The National Testing Agency has announced that it will re-conduct JEE for all the candidates who will not be able to take them on July 25 and July 27 in view of heavy rains in Maharashtra. The re-exam dates will be announced soon.

The students of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara from Maharashtra who will be unable to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 3 due to heavy rains in the state on July 22 and July 27 will be allowed to re-appear for the engineering entrance test again.

The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted: "In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3.

Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, & Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 & 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity, and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA."

The third session of JEE main has been scheduled on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021, to be held in 334 cities throughout India and abroad. NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully.

The Candidates are further advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates. For more clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2021, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 11:35 [IST]