JEE Main 2020 Exam Dates Out - 6th to 11th January

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

JEE Main exam will be conducted twice in a year in the month of January & April. From 2019, JEE Main is organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Through this exam, admission will be offered into B.E, B.Tech, B.Plan & B.Arch. Programmes. Candidates will get admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other participating institutes through Central Seat Allocation Board by securing the minimum qualifying cut-off marks.

JEE Main 2020 Application Details

Application form for JEE Main 2020 January session will be released on 2nd September, 2019 whereas for April session on 7th February, 2020.

The last date to submit the form will 30th September, 2019 & 7th March, 2020 for January & April session respectively.

Authority will also provide correction facility in the application form for limited time period.

Once application form will be completely filled, candidates will have to proceed to submit the application fee. Candidates will have to submit the application fee via online mode through credit card, debit card or net-banking. The application fee will vary as per category & according to paper.

JEE Main 2020 Exam details

JEE Main 2020 Exam Dates are available now for January & April session. It will be conducted on 6th to 11th January (for January session) and 3rd to 9th April, 2020 (for April session). It will be held in two papers as paper I & paper II. Paper 1 will be organized for admission into B.E/ B.Tech programmes whereas paper II will be for admission into B.Arch. and B.Plan programmes. The exam will be conducted via online mode for both papers but the drawing part in paper II will be through offline mode.

There will be no age limit & no attempt limit to apply for JEE Main 2020.

There will be total 90 questions in paper 1 whereas 82 questions will be asked in paper 2.

Each correct answer will consist of 4 marks and 1 mark will get deduct for every incorrect answer.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card

JEE Main 2020 admit card will be made available via online mode. Candidates will have lo login using their login credentials as they will have to enter their application number & password to download the admit card. It will be available on 6th December, 2019 & 16th March, 2020 for January & April session respectively.

It will be mandatory for all qualified candidates to bring admit card with one valid ID proof at the examination centre. Without these items, no candidate will be allowed to permit for the examination.

JEE Main 2020 Result & Scorecard

JEE Main 2020 result will be announced in the website through online mode. Candidates will be able to access their result by entering their date of both & roll number. For January session, it will announced on 31st January, 2020 and for April session, it will announced on 30th April, 2020.