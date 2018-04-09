JEE Main 2018 Answer key: How to check

Here are the steps to check the JEE Main 2018 answer keys. The answer key will be available on the official website.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the JEE Main offline mode examination at different centres located in 112 cities throughout the country.

The next step in JEE Main 2018 examination process is online examination which is scheduled to be held on April 15 and 16. Then, the board will release the official answer keys of the exam on April 24 or after and the candidates will be given chance to raise objects till April 27. However, several private coaching centres like Allen Kota, Brilliant Pala, Resonance, and online learning platform like Toppr.com have released unofficial answer keys online today.

JEE Main 2018 Official Answer Key:

The JEE Main official answer keys and images of response sheets of pen and paper based examination and answer keys of online examination will be released on the official website of the exam during 24th - 27th April, 2018. The JEE Main answer keys will be available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in.

The candidates may challenge the keys by filling online application form and paying a sum of Rs. 1000 per question. The JEE Main answer key challenge will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website www.jeemain.nic.in up to 11.59 PM on April 27, 2018 on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day