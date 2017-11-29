JD(S) backed 'Namma Tygr' cabs launched in Bengaluru months before Karnataka elections

Namma TYGR, JD(U) backed cab service launched in Bengaluru | Oneindia News

'Namma TYGR', a new app-based cab aggregator service was launched in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The new taxi-hailing service backed by the Janata Dal (Secular) and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in particular, comes with a promise of better facilities for drivers. The service launched by JD(S) backed taxi drivers' union in collaboration with TYGR, a Kolkata based startup that claims to have self-financed the venture along with backing from angel investors.

"H D Kumaraswamy was looking for a venue to help drivers and we were looking for an opportunity to set up services in Bengaluru. We took the opportunity to collaborate with drivers' unions here. We will work with them to address their concerns unlike what the current cab aggregators are doing. We intend to provide incentives not just in terms of money but also through facilities like medical insurance, accident cover etc," said Dipanjan Purkaystha, Co-Founder of TYGR.

The startup already has a 'subscription model' cab service in Kolkata. In Bengaluru, however, it will function on the lines of 'driver partner' where the company will take a commission of 12 per cent of all earnings by the drivers.

"Aggregators like Ola and Uber take away 25 per cent of our incomes but here the commission is just 12 per cent. Moreover, we are being given facilities like medical insurance, accident cover and a safety alert system for the drivers as well. This seems like a better option for us and we are happy that someone like Kumaraswamy who we all know has given us assurance about the app and service," said Praveen, a cab owner and driver.

The company has stated that close to 10,000 cabs are ready to ply under Namma TYGR app in Bengaluru. "What makes our service different from other players are features like no surge pricing for the customers. We will charge a 12 per cent commission from our driver partners which is practically half of what other aggregators are charging currently. We will provide many benefits like life Insurance, car insurance, car servicing and maintenance costs, health insurance, etc to the drivers and their families," said Aditya Poddar, CEO and Founder at TYGR.

The service is being launched at a time when Karnataka is heading into elections next year. JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy had proposed to set up an app-based cab service when drivers and aggregators like Ola and Uber had locked horns over services in the city.

The app will not include pooling services and scrutiny process of drivers includes Aadhaar verification apart from police clearance. For now, Namma TYGR will provide services at Rs 12.5 per km for hatchbacks, Rs 14.5 per km for sedans and Rs 18.5 per km for SUVs. With 10,000 drivers already onboard, the company hopes to introduce Namma TYGR autos and expand the cab services to 50,000 in the next 6 months.

OneIndia News