    JCO of Indian Army martyred in Pakistan firing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 06: A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army was martyred on Monday night as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms fire and mortar shelling. The shelling took place along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

    Subedar Sukhev Singh

    The officer has been identified as Subedar Sukhev Singh of Pouni village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. Defence PRO Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that Singh was seriously injured in the firing and later succumbed to injuries. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply, he also added.

    Cross border LoC trade to facilitate terror: NIA raids various locations

    The deceased JCO was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, Lt Colonel Anand said.

