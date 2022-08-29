Jayalalithaa death probe: TN cabinet to decide on enquiry against Sasikala and others

Chennai, Aug 29: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to place the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission report before the assembly. The panel, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, has recommended action against her confidante VK Sasikala among others, and the matter will be discussed with legal experts.

According to an official release, the report, that went into aspects including the late chief minister's hospitalisation on September 22, 2016 and the treatment provided to her, was discussed in detail at the cabinet meet, two days after Justice A Arumughaswamy submitted it to Stalin.

"The cabinet has decided to take the opinion of legal experts on the (Commission) report recommending ordering government enquiry against (those) including VK Sasikala, Sivakumar, then health minister C Vijayabaskar and then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and take due action, and after doing so, place it before the Tamil Nadu Assembly with a report," it said.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 , 2016. The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the previous AIADMK government, commenced it's hearing on November 22, 2017.

The panel head is a retired judge of the Madras High Court.

