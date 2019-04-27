Jay Panda faces uphill task to retain stronghold Kendrapara

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhubaneswar, Apr 27: It will be a high-voltage clash in Kendrapara, Odisha where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is taking on Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s Anubhav Mohanty.

There is a Congress candidate in the fray, a prominent High Court lawyer, Dharanidhar Nayak who had also contested the 2014 elections and had managed to capture the second spot. However, this time it is expected to be a BJD-BJP face off.

Panda, who was a Rajya Sabha member from 2000 to 2009 and became a Lok Sabha MP thereafter has been the party's most visible face in Delhi. From 2000 to 2014, Panda became the introverted Patnaik's link to Delhi and the party's voice in the national media.

Baijayant Panda, who was first suspended and then quit the BJD last year after being allegedly marginalised in the ruling party in Odisha, joined the BJP earlier in March.

EC cancels suspension of IAS officer who checked PM Modi's chopper in Odisha

While, retaining Kendrapara has also become a prestige issue for Naveen Patnaik as the constituency is regarded as his late father Biju Patnaik's forte. No candidate opposing the Patnaik family had won the seat for almost the last fifty years.

Polling in six parliamentary constituencies, including Kendrapara and 42 Assembly seats will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.