Jallikattu Online Registration 2022: Bull and Bull Tamer Registration Link, Guidelines, Rules - All You Need To Know

Jallikattu Online Registration 2022: Bull and Bull Tamer Registration Link, Guidelines, Rules

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Jan 11: The annual Jallikattu, a popular traditional bull-taming sport, will be held in Tamil Nadu this year as well despite stringent Covid-19 safety norms in place.

The state government has given permission to conduct the event while imposing restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases. The event, which was earlier slated to be held on January 16, will be held on January 17 as the state government has imposed a complete lockdown on Sunday (January 16).

Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniapuram in Madurai district.

Jallikattu Online Registration 2022: Guidelines, Rules

The government made it mandatory for both the bull owners and their assistants who register their animals for the sport and the tamers, as well, to produce a fully vaccinated certificate besides RT-PCR test negative report at least 48 hours before the event. They would be provided identity cards to participate in the event, a government order passed on Monday said.

"Only the bull owner and its trainer would be allowed during the registration. Those with valid identity cards provided by the district administration, alone, will be allowed inside the arena," the GO said. Like last year, for the Jallikattu 2022, too, the government restricted the number of spectators to 150 in open spaces or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less).

"Spectators should also produce fully vaccinated against COVID-19 certificate and RT-PCR negative report, two days before the event," the government order said and added that strict social distancing norms will be enforced.

It further directed the organisers and the participants to refrain from harming the bulls that take part in Jallikattu. "Owing to COVID-19, only 300 tamers would be allowed to participate in the Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu and Vadamadu," it said.

The participants of the games should produce RT-PCR test negative reports taken 48 hours before the conduct of the game while the negative report of RT-PCR test taken two days ago for the bulls should be produced.

"Bulls and players from one place cannot participate in another place. For instance, nobody from Alanganallur can enter Avanipuram," A K Moorthy, Madurai East MLA of and the minister for commercial taxes, registration and stamp law, told reporters.

Also, bulls that take part in a game will not be allowed in another game in Madurai district, a report on Times of India claims.

Bull and Bull Tamer Registration Online: Direct Link To Register For Bull Taming

Meanwhile, the online registration of the bull and bull tamer have started in Madurai district. The participants should register their names by giving their personal details, address, mobile phone numbers, bull identification marks, etc.

Here are the two direct link:

https://madurai.nic.in/