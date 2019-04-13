  • search
    Jallianwala Bagh massacre ‘a shameful act’: UK envoy

    Amritsar, Apr 13: British High Commission to India Dominic Asquith on Saturday paid tribute to those killed in the indiscriminate firing by the colonial forces 100 years ago in this Amritsar ground.

    Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Amritsar. PTI File Photo.

    "The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflect a shameful act in British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased today that the UK and India have and remain committed to developing further a thriving 21st century partnership," Asquith noted in the visitors' book at the memorial.

    Theresa May had on Wednesday described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history as she marked the 100th anniversary of the tragic incident, but she stopped short of a formal apology.

    The massacre took place in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Baisakhi in April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Dyer opened fire on a crowd of people holding a pro-independence meeting, leaving hundreds of people dead and scores injured.

