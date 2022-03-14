Indian embassy in Ukraine to be recolated to Poland: Govt

Jaishankar to issue statement on Ukraine in Parliament tomorrow

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, is scheduled to issue a statement about Ukraine in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tomorrow, Tuesday, March 15.

Opposition leaders are also expected to demand a statement from the government on the evacuation of Indian nationals, mostly students, stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

The Opposition had hit out at the government over the "delay" in rescuing the students caught in the war zone and criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for issuing "vague" advisories.

India had been making efforts to evacuate its citizens from the northeastern Ukrainian city, but was facing the challenge of heavy shelling and air strikes.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine so far.

The MEA had set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.