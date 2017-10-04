Jaish makes yet another attempt to revive Afzal Guru memory

The battle in the Valley has been fought in several names. Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani. The Jaish-e-Mohammad for instance has used the name of Afzal Guru extensively to further its cause.

It even formed a wing called the Afzal Guru Wing which specialises only in fidayeen hits on military installations. The Jaish has raked up the name of Afzal Guru who was hanged after being convicted in the Parliament attack several times in the past.

A note following the Nagrota attack in December 2016 mentioning Guru was found. A similar note was found following the Pathankot attack as well as a strike on the Indian embassy in Afghanistan in 2015.

Kashmir was on the boil all through 2016 following the death of Burhan Wani, the terrorist from the Hizbul Mujahideen. However there were many seniors who were not entirely happy with this. They felt he was more of a social media star getting undue attention.

However the seniors in the Jaish or Hizbul Mujahideen would like to immortalise Afzal Guru instead of Wani. They feel that Afzal Guru was a real champion of the Kashmir cause when compared to Wani who was nothing but a social media star.

The note that was found at the Nagrota attack site spoke about the 'Unjust' hanging of Afzal Guru. This was clearly an attempt to bring his name back into circulation.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the Jaish in particular has been trying to give Afzal Guru the status that Maqbool Bhat had.

OneIndia News