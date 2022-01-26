YouTube
    Jairam Ramesh makes a Azad not Ghulam analogy: Read here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 26: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took an indirect dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad after he was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

    Ramesh took a dig while commenting on the news that former West Bengal Chief Minister, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had refused the Padma Bhushan. To this Ramesh wrote, 'right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam.'

    Jairam Ramesh makes a Azad not Ghulam analogy: Read here
    Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

    "I don't know anything about the Padma Bhushan. No one has told me anything about it. If indeed they have given me the Padma Bhushan, then I reject it," Bhattacharjee said in a statement originally in Bengali.

    Jairam Ramesh
    Know all about
    Jairam Ramesh

    Ramesh also went on to tweet a passage from a book about former bureaucrat, P N Haskar who had refused the award. "In Jan 1973, the most powerful civil servant of our country was told he was being offered the Padma Vibhushan on his leaving the PMO. Here is PN Haksar's response to it. It is a classic, and worthy of emulation," Ramesh said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:50 [IST]
    X