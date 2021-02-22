Jaipur Literature Fest: Randeep Guleria's book explains India's fight against COVID-19

India

Jaipur, Feb 22: Jaipur Literature Festival, that is dubbed as the "greatest literary show on Earth", can be seen as a feast of ideas. Each year, several world's greatest writers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

In the previous session, Harsh Mander, an Indian author, columnist, researcher and social activist who works with survivors of mass violence and hunger, as well as homeless persons and street children, held a discussion about his latest book "Locking Down the Poor: The Pandemic and India's Moral Centre."

In his book, he spoke about the problems that migrant workers suffered when the Centre called for a nationwide lockdown in 2020. The author also raised his voice against the government for not making much arrangements for the migrants to reach their hometowns.

In today's session, Randeep Guleria spoke on his book "Till We Win: India's Fight Against The Covid-19 Pandemic" - co-authored by public policy and health systems expert Chandrakant Lahariya and renowned vaccine researcher and virologist Gagandeep Kang.

"Herd immunity is something that is going to be very, very difficult to achieve and it is something one should not really think of in practical terms, because the variant strains and varying immunity with times can lead to a chance where people may have reinfection or get infection again," Guleria said.

"What we have today is not the only vaccine, we will have better vaccines as time moves on and as research moves on. But right now, we should take what we have if we want to really make sure that the situation in our country does not deteriorate," he added.

Meanwhile, some big names are making it to the festival this year include the likes of American linguist Noam Chomsky, 2020 Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, Nobel Laureates Joseph Stiglitz and Malala Yousafzai, Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates, and actor-author Priyanka Chopra.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 (JLF) has also followed suit of virtual. The festival took place in a virtual avatar from February 19, and will end on 21. The fest will again resume from February 26 to 28.