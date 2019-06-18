'Jai Sri Ram, Vande Mataram' slogan raised in LS as Owaisi takes oath

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, June 18: Slogans of Jai Sri Ram and Vande Mataram were raised as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took the oath of duty as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

The chants were raised as soon as his name was called to take the oath and continued till he signed the papers.

Unfazed by the chants, Owaisi could be seen raising his hands and asking the MPs to even their raise pitch. He read his oath in urdu and ended it by saying,'Jai Bhim, Allah-o-Akbar and Jai Bharat'.

When @asadowaisi comes for oath then suddenly MPs started sloganeering in the Parliament.



He gave it back with "Jai bheem,Jai Meem, Takbeer Allah hu Akbar, Jai Hind"



Savage 😍😍🤣👏👏 pic.twitter.com/GzwAQDoq52 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) June 18, 2019

Reacting to the incident, he said that such things do not affect him. "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur," he told news agency ANI referring to the deaths in Bihar. At least 120 children have lost their lives in Bihar due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

Owaisi had complained to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending his poll speech by chanting Jai Sri Ram at a rally near Ayodhya. He had said that the PM had stooped to such a level that he has no development to show.