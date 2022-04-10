Jagan Reddy Cabinet 2.0 to take oath tomorrow: Check probable list

YouTube
    Hyderabad, Apr 10: Keeping his promise of Cabinet reshuffle, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set introduce his new cabinet that is a well balanced combination of caste and regional representation ahead of 2024 election. At least 17 of the 25 ministers in Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's new cabinet will be inducted on Monday.

    The new Andhra Cabinet will have a predominant 68 per cent representation for BC, ST, SC and Minority communities. The number of women in the Cabinet will increase by one to four.

    Film star R K Roja, who is an MLA from Nagari constituency, will be among the new faces that will be inducted into the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers here on Monday.

    Serving her second term as a legislator, the firebrand Roja now represents two districts - Chittoor (old) and Tirupati (new) - as Nagari got divided in the recent reorganisation of districts.

    The ruling YSR Congress spokespersons Ambati Rambabu and Gudivada Amarnath are among the other notable faces that will get a Cabinet berth for the first time. P Rajanna Dora, Mutyala Naidu, Dadisetti Raja, K Nageswara Rao, K Satyanarayana, J Ramesh, V Rajani, M Nagarjuna, K Govardhan Reddy and Usha Sricharan are the others tipped to become ministers on Monday.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 20:58 [IST]
    X