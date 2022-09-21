Jacqueline Fernandez's designer being quizzed in Rs 200 crore scam

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 21: The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi police has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for for a second round of questioning in a ₹ 200 crore extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, senior officials familiar with the matter said.

After questioning Jacqueline Fernandez for 15 hours over 2 days, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday is interrogating the actress' designer Lepakshi in connection with an investigation related to an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline appears before EOW in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Chandrashekhar is currently in jail. He is accused of cheating several people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Earlier on Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the probe agency for the second time for her alleged role in the case. So far, she was been questioned for 15 hours over two days for being an accused in the case.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

During questioning, the Bollywood actress admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags and nine paintings among other things as gifts from the conman, according to the chargesheet.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 13:40 [IST]