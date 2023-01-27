Jacqueline Fernandez to attend Dubai event as court allows her to travel abroad

New Delhi, Jan 27: A Delhi court on Friday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai.The court was hearing her application seeking permission to travel abroad for a conference.

Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

A Delhi court had earlier granted exemption from personal appearance to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for the day in a money laundering case against her and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, PTI reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, who was scheduled to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter, adjourned the matter for February 15.

The judge had earlier directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response on Fernandez's application to travel to Dubai in the last week of the month for professional work.

Fernandez had on December 22 withdrawn from the court her plea for permission to go abroad to meet her family members, after the judge suggested that "let the question of charge first be decided".

Nora was jealous of Jacqueline, wanted me to leave her: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

Fernandez was granted regular bail in the case on November 15, 2022. The judge had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and had asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The ED's earlier charge sheet and another supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

Delhi court to hear Nora Fatehi's defamation complaint against Jacqueline on Jan 21

The documents, however, mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

A few days ago, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been arrested in Delhi in a money laundering case, claimed actor Nora Fatehi changed her statement before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and was jealous of his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.

