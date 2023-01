Jacqueline Fernandez seeks court's nod for Dubai travel, ED asks time to file reply

CVC report on Alok Verma a mix, may need more probing says SC

oi-Prakash KL

Bollywood actress Fernandez wants to got to Dubai to attend an event.

New Delhi, Jan 25: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has filed an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30. She wants to attend the PepsiCo India conference.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to file a response on the Jacqueline application. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik on Wednesday granted time to ED and fixed the matter for January 27, for a hearing. However, Fernandes withdrew her earlier application seeking to travel to Dubai due to rescheduled of her travel programme.

According to her plea, she has been invited for the event as a star performer for the concert scheduled to be held on Sunday.

A Delhi court on Monday granted exemption from personal appearance to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for the day in a money laundering case against her and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, PTI reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, who was scheduled to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter, adjourned the matter for February 15.

The judge had earlier directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response on Fernandez's application to travel to Dubai in the last week of the month for professional work.

Fernandez had on December 22 withdrawn from the court her plea for permission to go abroad to meet her family members, after the judge suggested that "let the question of charge first be decided".

Fernandez was granted regular bail in the case on November 15, 2022. The judge had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and had asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The ED's earlier charge sheet and another supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

A few days ago, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been arrested in Delhi in a money laundering case, claimed actor Nora Fatehi changed her statement before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and was jealous of his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.

With inputs from agencies

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 15:01 [IST]