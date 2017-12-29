J&K: Yet another ATM stolen in South Kashmir

An ATM machine of the State Bank of India was on Thursday night stolen in South Kashmir's Bijbehara area. It is yet to be ascertained as to how much money was there in the cash dispensing machine.

On November 22, an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) was stolen in the south Kashmir district of Shopian. Crores of rupees have been looted by unidentified people from banks and ATMs in South Kashmir during the past one year, said reports.

In June this year, an HDFC bank ATM was stolen from south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

In May this year, unknown persons decamped with an ATM machine of the State Bank of India from Anantnag town in Kashmir.

In April, thieves decamped with an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI), containing Rs 12.18 lakh, in K P Road in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

OneIndia News