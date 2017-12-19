J&K: Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, search operation underway

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with the security forces on Tuesday morning in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the reports, the terrorists most likely belong to the Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the report said.

Speaking to news agency PTI, an Army official said,"Two militants have been killed so far and the operation is still in progress."

"Bodies of two terrorists have recovered the ut third one is still alive and is present in a house, he started firing again a few minutes back," says Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Muneer Khan.

A search operation is currently underway.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that two-three terrorists were trapped in Batmurran village of Keller tehsil of Shopian, following which the security forces comprise of soldiers of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operations Group and 14 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation.

On December 11, terrorists opened fire on a cash van, leading to the death of two guards. The attack took place in Kralchak area of the Shopian district.

The Army had claimed that they killed over 200 insurgents across the Valley this year.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)