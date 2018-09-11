  • search

J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Kupwara

    Srinagar, Sep 11: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara, Kupwara district on Tuesday.

    The encounter had begun in Handwara's Guloora between militants and security forces in the wee hours.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 8:58 [IST]
