J&K: Transporters to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Feb 23: Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) have decided to go on indefinite strike from February 24, 2021 demanding a hike in fares and roll back of tax for the lockdown months.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that all the transport vehicles will remain off the road from coming Wednesday, till the demands of the transporters are addressed.

Kerala bus strike: KSRTC services affected today after management fails to meet demands

According to Vijay Chib, President, Mini Bus Union,''Passenger fares have not been increased for a long time, and today diesel prices are skyrocketing. It has become difficult for the transporter to work in these difficult conditions.''

"We have submitted the cost of operation in the office of Transport Commissioner for revision in passenger fare because the rate of petroleum products is increasing day-by-day. Passenger fare was revised in April 2018, then the rate of diesel was Rs 65 a litre but now the rate of Diesel is 82, which is not bearable for transporters in J&K," a JKTWA statement said.