J&K: Top JeM commander gunned down by security forces in Pulwama

A top Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday morning in an encounter.

The slain terrorist, identified as one Noor Mohammad Tantrey alias Noor Trali, was a divisional commander of the JeM, said reports.

Image for representation only
Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched in Samboora area of Pulwama where the gunbattle took place. Some reports say that the encounter is still underway.

On Friday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post was attacked by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists are said to have lobbed two petrol bombs at a post in Nawakadal's Bari Pora in Srinagar. No one was injured in the incident.

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, pulwama, jem

