  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Separatist leader escapes unhurt in gun attack

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, July 31: Separatist leader Shakeel Bakshi escaped an attack on his life by unidentified gunmen here on Wednesday, officials said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The gunmen entered Bakshi's residence at Bemina locality and opened fire at him. However, the assailants missed the target and Bakshi managed to escape unhurt, the officials said.

    The police has taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation. Bakshi is chairman of the Islamic Students' League, a separatist organisation.

    PTI

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue