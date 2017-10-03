J&K police constable on his way home shot dead by terrorists

A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed by suspected terrorists in Pulwama district on Monday night. According to police, the terrorists opened fire on head constable Ashiq Hussain of Awantipora police station when he was on his way home from a marriage ceremony near Pulwama's Padgampora village.

It is learnt that the victim was working as 'munshi' at Pulwama's Awantipora police station and was on leave to attend the marriage of a close relative when he was targeted. Security forces rushed to the site of the attack and launched a manhunt for the assailants, police said.

The incident took place barely a week after a Border Security Force (BSF) official Muhammad Ramzan Parray was killed and four of his family members were injured in a terrorists attack in Hajin area of northern Bandipore district.

In March and April this year, the Valley had witnessed a series of terrorists attacks at policemen and their families.

OneIndia News